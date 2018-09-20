"Don’t tell children we’ll take them away if they’re naughty" - cops plea as they help reunite a missing Chesterfield boy with his mum

Officers on the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team are reminding parents about the importance of teaching youngsters that police officers can help them if they are in danger.

It’s after they helped to reunite a missing nine-year-old boy with his mum yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, September 19).

PC Chris Wright said: “Please don’t tell your children that we will take them away if they misbehave, as it’s really important that they feel comfortable and able to approach us if they need help or are in danger.

“We are not just about fighting crime, but we are also here to help people stay safe, especially when they are vulnerable. Thankfully we were able to safely reunite a young boy with his mum yesterday, and we would like to praise those people who were out and about in the area who helped us to find him.”

They put the message on their Twitter feed and Facebook page, where it has been shared more than 570 times, and has been posted on the Derbyshire Constabulary Instagram account.