A dog was pulled to safety by firefighters after a house fire in Belper.

Crews from Duffield arrived at a property on Derby Road, Belper, at around 2.11pm yesterday (Sunday, July 14).

They used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish a fire in the kitchen.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Fire service personnel rescued one dog and the property was then ventilated using PPV fan.”

