Dog dies in freezing waters of Hardwick Hall Park

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has revealed that a dog has died in the waters of Hardwick Hall Park.

In a tweet, the fire service said that it was called to the country park to reports that a dog needed rescuing from the waters.

A number of units from the fire service attempted to rescue the animal, however with the cold temperatures the dog sadly died.

The fire service has issued a warning to dog owners about keeping pets close in the cold temperatures.

A statement said: “Fire fighters from Chesterfield and water rescue units Kingsway Green and Highfields from Notts Fire attended Hardwick Hall Park, using a ranger’s boat to rescue a small dog. Sadly the dog was deceased.

“In this weather please keep your dogs on leashes when near water.”