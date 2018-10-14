Dog attacks alpacas at farm near Staveley

Alpacas at a farm in north Derbyshire were chased and attacked by a dog.

The farmer called the police after a dog had got into the field at a Poolsbrook farm where the alpacas were grazing.

The dog chased and worried them but the alpacas suffered no serious injuries during the incident on the afternoon of Saturday, October 6.

After the attack, PCSO Janis Naylor, of Derbyshire police, paid the farm a visit to check on Rupert, Jacob and Oswald.

She said: “The dog’s owner called to see the farmer to apologise as their dog had escaped into the field, and offered to cover any expenses if the alpacas had been injured at all.

“While I was there the owner was keen to check them over, so I helped by feeding them so they would stand up and allow the owner to take a good look. Fortunately they seemed ok, but a little subdued by the incident but both the dog and alpaca owners shared their details in case there were any issues.”

PCSO Naylor added: “It was lovely to meet Rupert, Jacob and Oswald and it’s not every day you get the pleasure of feeding some alpacas, but all in a day’s work after all.”