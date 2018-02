Police are appealing to find the owners of a jewellery set which was found in Dronfield.

The earring and necklace set, pictured, were found on Gosforth Green in November.

A spokeswoman from Derbyshire Constabulary said: "We’d like to return it to its rightful owner."

If you think it may be yours please call Police Staff Investigator Annie Branson on 101, quoting reference 17*518859, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.