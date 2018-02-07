Do you recognise these stolen items?

A number of items, which are believed to have been stolen, have been found in the Broadmeadows area.

There has been a series of thefts from vehicles in the same area, taking place between Tuesday, January 30, and Friday, February 2, but no one has reported these items missing.

The incidents have mostly been reported on The Cine, Storthfield Way, Birchen Holme, The Sycamores and The Brockwell.

One man was arrested and later charged with one theft from a vehicle, five attempted thefts from vehicles, five counts of vehicle interference and one attempted burglary.

Christopher Howell, 29, of Oak Close, Pinxton, appeared at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Tuesday, February 6, and was jailed for five weeks.

Images of the items have been released by Derbyshire Police.

PCSO Lucy Naughton, of the South Normanton and Pinxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “If you do think any of these items belong to you, please get in touch, as we would like to find out where they have come from and hopefully return them to their rightful owners.

“Following these thefts, I think it’s just worth a reminder to people to make sure they make sure their vehicle is locked and secure whenever they leave it parked, and to remove any valuables to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of crime.”

If you think the property pictured may be yours, or have some information you think could help the police with their inquiries, call PCSO Lucy Naughton on 101, quoting reference 18*51657, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.