Disruption expected for Derbyshire drivers after busy A road closed due to collision
Drivers are likely to experience delays during rush hour after a collision forced police to close a busy road in Derbyshire.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 4:25 pm
At around 3.50pm, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that the A623 between Tideswell crossroads and the A6 roundabout near Dove Holes had been closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.
Traffic is already queuing in the area and police said that the route is likely to remain closed for some time. Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes.