Discussions taking place over old Burger King building in Chesterfield town centre

Discussions are taking place over the former Burger King building in Chesterfield town centre.

The Steeplegate property - which still has Burger King signs on its walls - has been empty for several years.

The restaurant was operated by franchisee SSP Group plc.

A spokesperson for SSP Group plc said: "Unfortunately, a combination of factors meant it was no longer commercially viable for us to continue trading at the site.

"We are in discussions with the landlord to see whether an agreement can be reached before our lease expires in 2020."

SSP Group plc has more than 450 brands in its portfolio, including Starbucks, YO! Sushi and Upper Crust.

Many people are concerned about empty buildings in Chesterfield town centre.

However, according to latest statistics from Chesterfield Borough Council, of the 354 town centre retail units, 92.37 per cent are occupied - meaning Chesterfield has a vacancy rate of 7.63 per cent compared to a national average of 12.2 per cent.

Burger King was founded in America in 1953.

The only other Burger King in Chesterfield is on Brimington Road North in Chesterfield.