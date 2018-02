Police officers in Bakewell are appealing for information after paint was sprayed onto the side of a building.

The damage happened between Saturday, January 17, and Tuesday, January 20, on a building between Coombs Road and the Agricultural Business Centre.

If you saw anything suspicious or have any information which could help please call PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101, quoting reference 437 of January 23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.