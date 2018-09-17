Did you see a man assault a woman outside Home Bargains in Alfreton?

A man has allegedly assaulted a woman outside the Home Bargains store in Alfreton.

The incident was reported to have taken place on Institute Lane, near to the store, between around 1.20pm and 1.30pm on Wednesday, September 12.

Derbyshire Police are now asking to speak to anyone who saw anything.

A police spokesman said: "A man, or teenaged boy, is alleged to have approached a group of three women, shouted an offensive word and assaulted one of them.

"If you saw the altercation, or have any information which could help with our inquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."

Please quote the reference number 18*436578 and the name of the officer in the case, PCSO Jamie Wragg, in any correspondence.

- Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

- Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

- Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

- Phone – call us on 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.