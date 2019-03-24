Detectives investigating Ripley slash assault appeal for mobile phone footage

Detectives investigating an assault in Ripley in the early hours of Saturday morning (23 March) are asking for mobile phone footage from anyone who may have witnessed and recorded the incident.

Officers received a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) at 1.15am yesterday morning (23 March) to report the incident, in which a 22-year-old man was assaulted.

The assault, which left the 22-year-old victim with slash type wounds to his back, is understood to have happened at around 1.10am outside of the Association bar in Nottingham Road.

The attacker is described as a man in his twenties, of slim build and with a shaved head. He was wearing blue jeans and a red t-shirt.

Detective Sergeant Sean Grainger, who is leading the investigation said:

“We are aware that there were a number of people in the area at the time of this incident and understand that some of them may have been recording it on their phones.

“I’d urge anyone with such footage to send it to police, as soon as possible, as this will assist us with our enquiries.

“We are still working to establish the exact cause of the victim’s injuries, but given the nature of them what we can say is that it’s clear some form of sharp object was used during the incident.

“Thankfully the victim’s injuries are not deemed to be life-changing or life-threatening and following treatment at hospital yesterday morning he was discharged a few hours later.

“Once again, I’d like to reiterate, if you do have video of the incident or witnessed what happened, please do get in contact.”

Please call 101 and quote reference number 19*147334 in any correspondence and the name of the officer in the case Detective Sergeant Sean Grainger.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.