Desperate thief stole his gran’s bank card as he struggled with drug debts

A drug-blighted man became so desperate he stole a bank card from his grandmother which he used for nearly £270 worth of transactions.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, June 27, how Patrick Hawkes, 24, of Rectory Road, Killamarsh, stole the bank card from the top of a fridge at his grandmother’s home on Sheffield Road, at Killamarsh, while he was struggling to pay off a drug debt.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The grandmother in this case is 62-years-old and states since her grandson was released from prison he has been living with her but he started drugs again after his electronic tag was removed.

“On January 15 she was poorly in bed and he came to the address and left and a couple of days later she looked for her bank card and couldn’t find it where she had last put it.”

Hawkes’s grandmother checked with her bank and discovered £269.22 of transactions had taken place and she suspected her grandson.

The defendant admitted the theft to police and explained he had taken the bank card from the top of the fridge at his grandmother’s home and used it on a number of occasions.

Hawkes, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the theft.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said Hawkes has shown genuine remorse and he has begun rebuilding his relationship with his grandmother.

He also added that the bank has reimbursed Hawkes’s grandmother.

Mr Sowter added that Hawkes has been saddled with drug debts but his mother has helped to get this under control and has warned those involved to keep away and she will make sure the money is paid back.

Chairman of the magistrates’ bench, Norman Shaw, told Hawkes: “It seems on this occasion you were desperate to get money for drugs and that was your focus and you took it from wherever you could get it and that was your grandmother and that was a breach of trust.

“We have to consider whether to sentence you to prison but at this stage we don’t think prison is the appropriate place for you.”

Magistrates sentenced Hawkes to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also fined £80 and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.