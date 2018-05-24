Designer clothes stolen from Shirebrook shop

Thieves have escaped with a haul of designer clothes from a shop in Shirebrook.

Just after midnight on the morning of Sunday, May 13, three burglars broke into Flannels, Brook Park East Road.

They stole a large amount of high-value clothing and left in a white hatchback car. The men wore white dust suits and head torches.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Kevin McInally on 101, quoting reference 18000217298.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.