Derbyshire women start course to help parents who have lost a child

Two Derbyshire women are working together to provide a course for parents who have lost a child.

Debbie Newton, whose much-loved son Adam sadly passed away in 2016, and counsellor Lorna Wright aim to provide a safe place to explore difficult emotions and coping strategies as part of the six-week course.

The course will run from June 5 from 6pm until 7.30pm until July 10 at the Derbyshire Stroke Centre at Holmewood Business Park, Chesterfield Road, Holmewood.

For more information, you can attend the Derbyshire Stroke Centre any time from 5pm until 8pm on April 3 or any time from 10am until 2pm on April 20.

You can also call Debbie on 07495640970 or Lorna on 07907272246.

Following her son's death, Debbie started the Sudden Loss Support Group and has helped many Derbyshire parents who have lost a child.

Lorna is a registered counsellor from Affordable Staveley and Beyond.