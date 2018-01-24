Derbyshire woman pens her first poetry book

A Derbyshire woman has had a book of poems published for the first time.

Pamela Trevelyan, 65, of Hawthorne Avenue, Tibshelf, first started writing poetry 12 years ago.

Pamela Trevelyan, 65, has published her first ever book containing 80 poems

But it was only when her friends encouraged her to turn her hobby into something more serious that she started to think about a publishing deal.

Speaking about her new book, Aspects of Life in Verse, which contains 80 poems, Pamela said: “It is a very light read. It is not necessarily for a poetry lover. It is for anyone to pick up. It is so light-hearted.”

The book contains poems about a number of subjects from animals to weddings to retirement, mainly focusing on the lighter side of life.

The synopsis for the book states: “Touching on just a few serious subjects, the compilation of poems generally shows the funny side of life in a wide variety of ways.

“As well as totally fictional stories in rhyme, the author has picked up small aspects of her life and elaborated on them in a way to make them thought-provoking and very often humorous. Subject matters include christenings, funerals, barbecues, retirement, Christmas, animals and many more.”

Pamela’s poetry journey started 12 years ago when she started to write for fun.

Her first bundle of poems raised £2,000 in just three months which she donated to various good causes including the Teenage Cancer trust and Tibshelf Parish Church.

After that, Pam, a Tibshelf parish councillor, carried on writing because she enjoyed it and she sent her work to publisher Austin Macauley and they were impressed.

“I was thrilled,” Pam added.

Buy the book priced £6.999 by visiting www.austinmacauley.com.