Derbyshire war hero awarded France's highest military honour

A D-Day veteran has been awarded France’s highest military honour.

Ninety-seven-year-old Jack Parrott, of Grassmoor, received the Legion d’honneur during a special ceremony.

The event was a double celebration for Mr Parrott, who also marked his 67th wedding anniversary to his wife Margaret on the same day.

Mr Parrott served with the Sherwood Foresters before joining the Royal Army Service Corps, where he was responsible for the distribution of supplies to units in the field.

While he was with the Army, he went across to Normandy – six days after D-Day – aged just 21.

Mr Parrott said he was ‘very proud’ to receive the Legion d’honneur and would celebrated with a brandy with his wife at home.

Jean-Claude Lafontaine, the honorary French consul based in Nottingham, presented Mr Parrott with the decoration.

He said: “He deserves the highest honour.

“He’s a hero.

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him.”

Mr Parrott was greeted by buglers and standard bearers as he arrived at North East Derbyshire District Council’s offices on Mill Lane, Wingerworth, for the ceremony last Wednesday.

The council agreed to host the event at its headquarters after being contacted by the Mercian Regiment.

The Legion of Honour was established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802.