Derbyshire thug told police he is “a bit of a nutter” after smashing a takeaway fridge door

A thug who smashed a fridge display door at a takeaway after he had a row about garlic mushrooms told police he is “a bit of a nutter” who does not back down.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 23 how Jason Allison, 29, of Cedar Avenue, Alfreton, kicked and smashed the fridge display door at Pizza Delight on High Street, at Alfreton.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “The defendant came into the takeaway and placed an order and was not happy with the garlic mushrooms he received and he wanted a refund and he shouted and swore.”

Allison was told he could not have a refund, according to Mrs Allsop, but the defendant said he would help himself to money and he tried to get around the counter but was forced back before a female friend pulled him away.

Mrs Allsop added that Allison ran back inside and kicked the glass display door of the fridge causing it to smash.

Allison admitted to police during an interview that he had caused the damage after he had asked for a refund for the mushrooms and he had said he was going to help himself to money and that he had tried to walk around the counter.

He added that he was dragged out of the takeaway by a friend but he went back in and kicked the glass display which smashed.

Mrs Allsop said Allison also told police: “I am a bit of a nutter and I don’t back down to anyone.”

Allison pleaded guilty to damaging the display fridge after the incident on August 1.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said Allison has had a bad year after a relationship breakdown and a work partnership collapsed and he had to move back in with his parents.

Mr Sowter added that Allison has also been diagnosed with anxiety and he has been referred to a mental health team.

Magistrates fined Allison £120 and ordered him to pay £120 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mr Sowter said: “He knows it was stupid offence and he has taken steps to address his behaviour and get back to square one.”