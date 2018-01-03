Derbyshire teens help save horses amid inferno

Two teenagers have been hailed for helping to save several horses from an inferno on New Year’s Eve.

The blaze broke out in a multi-storey car park serving the Liverpool International Horse Show at the city’s Echo Arena.

Quick-thinking riders Mayon Dorning, of Pilsley, and Kieran Finch, from Wingerworth, who are both 15, assisted in leading a number of horses to safety.

The horses included Ardcolum Duke and Kimba Flamenco which were being ridden by top international show jumper Billy Twomey at the event.

Mayon said: “Kieran and I were in the warm up arena when another groom ran in saying that there was a fire in the multi-story car park above the stables (which were on the ground floor of the car park).

“We dashed into the stables but at that time all we could see was smoke and we were told to stay with the horses to keep them calm.

“I was stood with Kimba Flamenco and rang my mum to let her know what was happening.

“We heard a couple of explosions above us and suddenly the water pipes bust and the stable manager gave the alert to evacuate the horses.

“I took Kimba Flamenco and Ardcolum Duke and with Kerry, Billy’s head groom, and Kieran ran through the stables to help any horses without a groom.”

Once outside, Mayon could see the full extent of the fire.

The teenager said: “The air was thick with black smoke and flames were blazing on several floors. Fire engines had arrived and, as we led the horses away, cars were exploding above our heads one after another. It was dramatic and quite scary but all I could think of was getting the horses to safety.”

Mayon’s mum Gemma Dorning was at home watching the show on a live stream.

She said: “She rang me at about 4.30pm saying there was a fire but that she was safe when she suddenly hung up after saying they’d been told to evacuate the horses.”

Nina Barbour, president of the Liverpool International Horse Show, said “I am very proud of our own teams who pulled together in the most demanding of circumstances and managed to quickly and calmly evacuate all horses from the venue in a safe and controlled manner.”

The fire started in a Land Rover and destroyed all vehicles in the 1,600-capacity car park.