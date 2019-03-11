Derbyshire student Leigh hopes to serve up a treat in national final for young chefs

A Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School student has reached the national final of a prestigious competition for young chefs.

Leigh Speight, 15, who is doing work experience on Saturdays at The Tickled Trout in Barlow, has reached the national final of FutureChef.

She beat off competition from across the region to get to the national final - just two years after being a finalist.

Her mentor, and owner of the Tickled Trout, Chris Mapp, said: “Hopefully we will be second time lucky this year.

“Leigh cooked an amazing cote de porc with potato rosti, cider jus and a beautiful lemon posset with macerated raspberries and caramelised popcorn, and achieved excellent feedback from the judges, almost faultless from the majority."

She will battle it out against 11 regional finalists in the national final in Westminster on Tuesday.

FutureChef is part of the Springboard programme, which is designed to engage chefs and industry professionals to work with schools and inspire careers in hospitality.