Derbyshire speed camera locations

There will be mobile speed cameras on the following Derbyshire roads until January 31 -

A6 Darley Dale

A6096 Kirk Hallam

B6540 Sawley

A57 Dinting Vale

A619 Chesterfield

B6049 Main Rd, Bradwell

A623 Peak Forest

A617 Mansfield Rd, Doe Lea

Hayfield Rd, Birch Vale

Hague Bar Rd, New Mills

Church St, Denby Village

Long Lane, Charlesworth

A6007 Codnor to Heanor

A6 Duffield

B6050 Main Rd, Cutthorpe

A515 Sterndale Moor

B5010 London Rd, Shardlow

A6 Derby Rd, Cromford

For further information, visit the CREST Derbyshire website or follow @CRESTDerbyshire on Twitter.