Derbyshire schools currently closed as 'large amount of water enters gas network'

Three Wirksworth schools are currently closed and homeowners are facing disruption after a 'large amount of water' entered the local gas mains network.

Wirksworth Infant School, Wirksworth Church of England Infant School and Wirksworth Junior School are shut.

Three Wirksworth schools are currently closed.

MORE: Video forecast shows what the weather will be like today

Representatives from the schools say this is 'due to ongoing disruption to the mains gas supply in Wirksworth'.

A spokesperson for gas supplier Cadent added: "Our engineers are on-site dealing with an incident in Wirksworth, where a large amount of water has entered the local gas mains network.

"We know this is affecting gas supply to a large number of properties in the town.

"There is a burst water main in the area and we are liaising closely with Severn Trent Water for that to be fixed, so that we can start the process to remove all the water from our pipes and get gas restored. This is likely to take some time.

"We will try to visit as many properties as we can to offer assistance to our customers."

MORE: Special event will allow bereaved Chesterfield parents to remember their little ones this Baby Loss Awareness Week