Derbyshire school launches rugby foundation after tragic death of popular student

A Derbyshire school will launch a special rugby foundation this summer after the death of a popular former student.

Keen rugby player Tony Ho was killed while studying at Bradford University in 2010.

His love of rugby grew while he was pupil at Mount St Mary’s College, in Spinkhill, and stayed with him until his untimely death.

The dinner launch, which will take place at the Mount’s Pavilion, will be attended by a number of international players and coaches.

A contingent from Kowloon Rugby Club in Hong Kong, where Tony was from, is also due to attend.

Dr Nicholas Cuddihy, Mount St Mary’s College headmaster, said: “Tony was an incredibly popular student.

“He came to us from Hong Kong having never picked up a rugby ball before, and by the time he went off to university, he had developed a real passion for the game and had played for our First XV.

“The whole school and rugby community was deeply shocked by Tony’s tragic and untimely death and we want to ensure his memory lives on.

“We hope the launch of the Tony Ho Rugby Foundation will create a lasting legacy and be a true reflection of the spirit of life here at the Mount.”

The dinner will take place on Thursday, August 8, at 7pm and instead of black tie, attendees are asked to wear rugby shirts and jeans. Tickets cost £35.