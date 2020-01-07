Derbyshire school holidays 2020: when are the School holidays this year?

Parents can get ahead of the game by taking note of the coming holidays.

The school year contains plenty of chances for kids to escape the clutches of maths problems and French lessons.

It’s worth remembering that academies, free schools, foundation schools and voluntary-aided schools get to set their own term calendars which can differ from the one set by the local authority, so you’ll also need to contact them directly to find out what the holiday dates are.

However, these are the official dates for when Derbyshire schools are off in 2020:

Spring term

Spring term starts – Monday 6 January 2020

Spring mid-term break - Friday 14 February 2020 until Monday 24 February 2020

Spring term ends/Easter break - Monday 6 April 2020 until Friday 17 April 2020

Summer term

Summer term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May Bank Holiday - Friday 8 May 2020

Summer mid-term break - Monday 25 May 2020 until Friday 29 May 2020

Summer term ends - Tuesday 21 July 2020

For more information, go to the Derbyshire City Council website.