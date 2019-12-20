Derbyshire school children raise cash with charity bike ride

Children at a Derbyshire school have raised cash for two charities after cycling the equivalent distance of Alfreton to Paris.

Youngsters from Somercotes Infant and Nursery School raised £2,200 through the 694km sponsored bike ride, which will be split between the PaCT and CLIC Sargent cancer charities.

Children at Somercotes Infant and Nursery School took part in a charity bike ride.

Headteacher at the Nottingham Road school, Sarah Gray, said: “Despite the cold weather, the children battled on to play their part in raising a huge £2,200.

"We are all overwhelmed with the support shown by our parents and friends.

“We are so proud of all of the children for their perseverance too.

“The money raised will be split between the school and the two Cancer charities (PaCT and CLIC Sargent), which are causes that are very close to our hearts," she added.