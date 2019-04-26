Derbyshire’s Phonics Bear scoops top education award

A provider of children’s learning classes aiming to get youngsters ready for school in Derbyshire have scooped a prestigious Hoop award.

Phonics Bear, which introduces little ones to sounds and letters in exciting and fun ways, won first place in Hoop’s Learning and Education category.

Jumping to spell out a word

Hoop is an app which keep parents up to date with classes in their area that they can attend with their kids.

Parents were encouraged to vote for their favourite class by voting for them online over a six week period- more than 10,000 votes were cast.

Annette Firth, class leader, said: “We are so proud that we have won this award and would love to thank our customers and nurseries for their continued support in encouraging our learning classes over the last two years.”

For more information visit: https://www.phonicsbear.co.uk/