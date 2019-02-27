Derbyshire's long-lost railway stations - in pictures
A new book charts the history of the railways between Ilkeston and Chesterfield, offering a fascinating look at the number of stations that used to exist in the county.
The book, Midland Main Lines Ilkeston to Chesterfield, is available post-free from Middleton Press on 01730 813169 or by visiting www.middletonpress.co.uk.
Ilkeston Junction and Cossall, taken in 1956
Middleton Press
Langley Mill and Eastood. Photo taken 1952
Middleton Press
Codnor Park and Ironville in 1959
Middleton Press
Alfreton station recorded for a postcard at about 1900
Middleton Press
