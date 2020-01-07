Derbyshire's High Sheriff has nothing but praise for college campus

Derbyshire’s High Sheriff Lord Burlington visited Derby College’s land-based campus in Morley to meet students benefiting from higher education programmes.

Lord Burlington toured the equine, animal management and sports facilities at the college to learn more about opportunities for students to progress onto higher education (HE) programmes at the Broomfield Hall campus, which are run in partnership with the University of Derby.

He was invited to the college after attending the recent graduation ceremony when Derby College HE students all achieved either first class honours or 2:1 degrees and one had a dissertation published.

Lord Burlington also joined a masterclass led by equine nutritional expert Gillian Higgins and heard about equine fitness from HE student Katie Allan.

After meeting the Sports team, he moved onto animal care, where he met some of the species which are studied and cared for by students including wallabies and the latest addition to the college – two-month old meerkat, Scout.

Lord Burlington said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed seeing the impressive work achieved at Broomfield Hall which offers extensive opportunities for young people to progress onto HE – studying in familiar surroundings and close to home – and for external students to progress into HE at the college.

“I have been particularly impressed with the calibre and obvious passion of the teaching staff here and the strong links between the college and the university.”