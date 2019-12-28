Derbyshire’s former fire and rescue chief honoured in Queen's New Year’s Honours List

Derbyshire’s former Chief Fire Officer has been honoured with a top medal in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

Terry McDermott, who retired from Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service in September 2019 has been awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal following a 30 year career.

On hearing the news that Mr. McDermott was to be honoured Derbyshire’s current Chief Fire OfficerGavin Tomlinson said: “Terry was a visionary leader who was committed to the safety of Derbyshire’s communities.

“Terry campaigned widely in respect of the effectiveness of fire sprinklers and was both the lead for the National Fire Chiefs’ Council and the Chairman of the National Fire Sprinkler Network, working to raise the profile and understanding of how sprinkler systems can be an effective part of an overall fire safety solution.

“The honour is a fitting tribute to the hard work and dedication that Terry has shown throughout his career.”

Mr McDermott said: “I am extremely proud to have been named in the New Year’s Honours List and that I am to be awarded the Queen’s Fire Service Medal. In my mind the medal is not only a recognition of my personal efforts, but a fitting endorsement of the efforts of everyone working at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and everyone connected with the National Fire Sprinkler Network, all who have embraced the operational, financial and technical challenges that we have faced and yet continue to deliver to such a high standard day after day”