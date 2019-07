A Derbyshire road has re-opened following a ‘serious crash’ this morning.

It happened on Aldreds Lane at Langley Mill at around 12.30am (Monday, July 15).

The road was closed at 8am, but has re-opened ‘in the last ten minutes’, say reports.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash.

The condition of the driver is not known.

