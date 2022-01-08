Derbyshire residents urged to drive carefully by firefighters after horror three-car crash

Drivers in Derbyshire have been urged to be cautious by firefighters after they attended a huge collision.

By Tom Hardwick
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 4:35 pm
The cars involved in the collision were completely written off.

At around 09.30pm on Thursday, January 6, Shirebrook fire crews were mobilised alongside their Bolsover counterparts to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the A617.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

All of the cars were seriously damaged in the crash, with two having tipped onto their roofs. A spokesperson from the Shirebrook Fire Station said: “Two adult casualties were safely extradited and left in the care of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

“This was our second road traffic collision of the day- please drive carefully.”

DerbyshireShirebrookA617East Midlands Ambulance Service