Derbyshire residents urged to drive carefully by firefighters after horror three-car crash

At around 09.30pm on Thursday, January 6, Shirebrook fire crews were mobilised alongside their Bolsover counterparts to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the A617.

All of the cars were seriously damaged in the crash, with two having tipped onto their roofs. A spokesperson from the Shirebrook Fire Station said: “Two adult casualties were safely extradited and left in the care of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.