Derbyshire residents urged to drive carefully by firefighters after horror three-car crash
Drivers in Derbyshire have been urged to be cautious by firefighters after they attended a huge collision.
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 4:35 pm
At around 09.30pm on Thursday, January 6, Shirebrook fire crews were mobilised alongside their Bolsover counterparts to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles on the A617.
All of the cars were seriously damaged in the crash, with two having tipped onto their roofs. A spokesperson from the Shirebrook Fire Station said: “Two adult casualties were safely extradited and left in the care of the East Midlands Ambulance Service.
“This was our second road traffic collision of the day- please drive carefully.”