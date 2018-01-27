Derbyshire police welcomes new faces to Safer Neighbourhood Teams across the county

Police are introducing some new faces to Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in Derbyshire.

The officers will be working in Barlborough, Clowne, Killamarsh and Dronfield.

Pictured is Pc Matt Cooling who is joining the Clowne and Barlborough Safer Neighbourhood Team.

PC Jason Graham joins the team at Killamarsh.

PC Graham has been a police officer for almost 18 years and has worked mostly on response teams in Chesterfield and Bolsover, but also spent time on the Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in Clowne, covering Clowne, Barlborough, Creswell and Whitwell.

PCSO Rebecca Basford joins the team in Dronfield.

Becki was previously a PCSO on the Creswell Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, starting in April 2017.

Pictured is PCSO Rebecca Basford who is joining the Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Finally, PC Matt Cooling is the latest face on the Clowne and Barlborough Safer Neighbourhood policing teams.

PC Cooling has been a police officer for more than 11 years, also working on the response teams in Chesterfield and Bolsover, but it is the first time he has been part of a neighbourhood policing team.

Inspector Rob Bowns, who is in charge of policing in North East Derbyshire, said: “We’re pleased to welcome some new faces to our Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in Barlborough, Clowne, Killamarsh and Dronfield.

“I am sure Jason, Matt and Rebecca will continue to provide a visible and reassuring presence in the communities they serve, while working with the aim of keeping levels of anti-social behaviour and crime low. Please don’t hesitate to contact your local officers if you have any concerns about your neighbourhood.”

You can follow the work of the Clowne and Dronfield Safer Neighbourhood policing teams on Twitter, just search @ClowneSNT or @DronfieldSNT.

For full details on your local Safer Neighbourhood policing team visit the My Local Police pages of Derbyshire police website: www.derbyshire.police.uk.