Derbyshire police warning after rescue from 'dangerous' building
Police have issued a warning after emergency services were called to a rescue at a derelict building in Derbyshire.
Officers have urged youngsters to stay away from the building in Shirland after a male was trapped inside on the night of Monday, October 18.
A spokesperson for Stonebroom, Pilsley, Shirland and Morton Police SNT said: “Emergency services were called to a derelict property in Shirland after reports of a male that had become trapped.
“We would like to remind you all about the dangers of properties like this.
“Dangerous structures can become weaker, unstable and collapse. The building was boarded up and surrounded by fencing and clearly unfit for use.
“We have also had reports of children frequenting the property and grounds. Please inform your siblings as to the dangers of such places.
“We would also like to thank the young individuals for alerting us to the cries for help.”