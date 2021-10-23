Derbyshire police warning after rescue from 'dangerous' building

Officers have urged youngsters to stay away from the building in Shirland after a male was trapped inside on the night of Monday, October 18.

A spokesperson for Stonebroom, Pilsley, Shirland and Morton Police SNT said: “Emergency services were called to a derelict property in Shirland after reports of a male that had become trapped.

“We would like to remind you all about the dangers of properties like this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have warned people about the danger of derelict buildings after rescuing a trapped man in Derbyshire.

“Dangerous structures can become weaker, unstable and collapse. The building was boarded up and surrounded by fencing and clearly unfit for use.

“We have also had reports of children frequenting the property and grounds. Please inform your siblings as to the dangers of such places.