Police would like to speak to the man pictured below after a large number of Olay products were stolen from a shop in Ripley.

The items were taken from Boots on High Street between 3.45pm and 4pm last Saturday.

Contact police if you recognise this man.

Do you recognise the man or have any information which could help police trace him? If so, call PC Lee Sadler on 101, quoting reference 18*257748.

Olay produces skin care products.