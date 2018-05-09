Derbyshire police want to speak to this man who may have seen fatal crash

Derbyshire police are trying to trace a dog walker who may have seen a crash which led to the death of a pensioner.

Alan Roberts, 74, was struck by a Mazda MX-5 as he crossed High Street, Clay Cross.

Do you recognise this man?

Mr Roberts, of North Wingfield, was taken to hospital following the incident and later died.

The collision happened at around 6.40pm on Tuesday, January 2.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "We have been working to trace potential witnesses and CCTV shows a man in the area we have yet to speak to.

"He was walking a dog down the pavement on the opposite side of the road, from Chesterfield towards Alfreton.

"We appreciate the quality of the photos is poor but someone may recognise the man pictured.

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Lauren Siddall on 101, quoting reference number 18000002824."