Derbyshire Police stop car wanted by Metropolitan Police

A stolen car which was previously seized by court bailiffs in London has been stopped and the occupant arrested.

The silver Vauxhall Vectra was stopped on the A61 which runs from Alfreton to Sheffield after the vehicle was detected entering Derbyshire by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR).

The technology which uses camera is used to help detect, deter and disrupt criminality.

The vehicle has been seized.

A spokesman from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit who stopped the car said: "A vehicle detected entering the county by real time ANPR.

"Listed as stolen as previously seized by court bailiffs in Metro police uk area.

"Occupant arrested, vehicle seized."