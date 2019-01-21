Derbyshire police sound warning over substance which can harm humans

Derbyshire police have issued a public safety warning after syringes with animal medicine were among the items stolen from a van.

The theft happened in Springfield Road, Etwall, overnight between January 14 and 15.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "While investigating the circumstances it came to light that syringes containing an antibiotic that is used in the treatment of sheep and other livestock were stolen.

"This substance can be harmful to humans and can cause pain, swelling or irritation if it comes into contact with the skin.

"We'd like to issue some advice as a result.

"If you do find syringes in bushes or elsewhere, please do not touch them and call us so that we can arrange the safe disposal of them."