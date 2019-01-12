Derbyshire police's armed response unit seize hire car on M1

The policing unit stopped the driver after he failed to return the car to the hire company.

Derbyshire Constabulary's armed response unit, along with the road policing unit, stopped the car on the M1 yesterday (January 11).

Picture by Derbyshire Roads Police.

The driver was stopped by three police vehicles after the hire car was not returned, and the driver ignored all contact from the company as well as police.

"Can’t ignore 3 of our vehicles and a Derbyshire ARU ARV gently persuading him stop." Derbyshire road police said.

"Vehicle recovered and investigation ongoing with South Yorkshire Police."