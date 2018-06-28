Derbyshire police on the 'front foot' in the fight against organised crime

Organised crime costs the UK somewhere between £20 and £40 billion a year and Derbyshire police have recently been graded as ‘outstanding’ by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary for the work they do around this area of crime.

However, the force is "determined not to be complacent."

Yesterday, Wednesday, June 27, the force held an event in Derby to ensure they are exploring and using the full range of tactics, interventions and partnership working to tackle organised crime.

Assistant Chief Constable Bill McWilliam CBE, who led the event, said: “Organised crime exists in many forms including illicit drug supply, firearm offences, modern slavery and in some cases, child and sexual exploitation.

“Whilst of course we are concerned about the financial damage this can cause, it is the human cost to some of our most vulnerable in society that should occupy our minds.”

A key part of the event was the showcasing the developments in technology being used in the fight against this type of crime with a demonstration of the latest data-analytics being used by Derbyshire police in such investigations.

Mr McWilliam continued: “The way criminals operate is changing and we will change with them to ensure we are using the latest technology to track their criminality and bring them to justice.

“We are determined to stay ahead of the game, keep on the front foot and work with our partners to ensure Derbyshire remains one of the safest places to live, work and visit.”