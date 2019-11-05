Derbyshire police issue advice on how to stay safe this Bonfire Night

Derbyshire police are reminding residents of changes in rules regarding fireworks that apply only on Bonfire Night.
For today only, November 5, fireworks are allowed to be set off until midnight, police said.
And the force has also issued the following advice for anyone hosting a Bonfire Night event, or staying in with pets:
During Bonfire Night you should:
Keep fireworks in a closed metal box and take them out one at a time
Follow the manufacturer’s instructions on each firework
Read the instructions by torch light and not a naked flame and always buy fireworks from a reputable source
Light fireworks at arm’s length using a safety firework lighter or fuse wick - Stand back after lighting
NEVER go back to a firework once lit, it still has the potential to go off
Collect used fireworks with care, douse with water and bury them or place in a metal container
Keep children and pets away from fireworks and bonfires
Keep pets indoors
Take care with sparklers – young children should not handle these
NEVER throw fireworks
NEVER keep fireworks in your pocket
Keep a bucket of water handy.
Alongside this, the RSPCA (England & Wales) have released some tips on how to keep your pets calm during the evening:
Walk dogs during daylight hours to avoid times when fireworks are likely to be set off
Close windows and curtains to muffle the sound of fireworks
Put on some music or tv to mask the firework sounds
Create a quiet space where your cat/dog can feel in control
Create some hiding places around your home.
For small animals in outdoor hutches:
Partly cover outside cages and pens with blankets so an area is soundproofed and hidden, but allow another area for the animals to look out
Provide bedding small animals can burrow in
Consider bringing them indoors.