Derbyshire police investigate after 'woman approached by man'

Police are investigating an alleged incident in Heage.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "We were called to the Park Lane area of Heage on Saturday night after reports that a woman had been approached by a man as she walked home.

"A short exchange of words took place between the two. We have spoken to the woman and are investigating the circumstances to establish whether any offences have been committed.

"At this stage we do not believe this incident is linked to an alleged attack that was reported to have taken place in Ripley last week."