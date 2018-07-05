Derbyshire police dog stabbed FOUR times with knife during serious incident last night

A Derbyshire police dog is awaiting surgery after being stabbed four times with a knife last night during an incident in Riddings.

Derbyshire police said they were called to a domestic incident on High Street at about 6.50pm after reports of a 'disturbance'.

Police dog Axle was stabbed four times last night. Picture: Derbyshire police.

The force said the emergency response involved a 'large number of officers' and a police helicopter.

Derbyshire police's armed response unit said police dog Axle was stabbed four times with a knife while assisting them on duty.

Axle is now awaiting surgery at Scarsdale Vets but is 'recovering well'.

A tweet by Derbyshire Armed Response Unit said: "Excellent work from Operational Support overnight following an assault on local officers. Suspect located thanks to National Police Service Birmingham and safely detained - thanks to Derbyshire Dogs Police Section for invaluable support and wishing a speedy recovery to PD Axle who was injured during the arrest."

While Derbyshire Constabulary Dog Section tweeted: "We at Derbyshire Dogs Police Section have our fingers and paws crossed for Axle and our thoughts are with Dean his handler."

And National Police Service Birmingham tweeted: "Just assisted Derbyshire police with a violent suspect search in Alfreton, Initial search proved negative but due to some further intelligence received and experience found male in wooded area. Officers guided in and male detained."

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "We were called to a domestic incident in High Street, Riddings, last night at 6.50pm after reports of a disturbance.

"The incident resulted in a large number of officers, including the police helicopter, attending the scene.

"No officers were physically hurt during the incident; however, a police dog was injured and is receiving treatment.

"A 27-year-old man has been arrested and nobody else is being sought in connection with this incident."