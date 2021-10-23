Derbyshire police close road after grenade found at home
A road has been closed after a grenade was found at a house in Derbyshire.
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 11:42 am
Derbyshire police were called to reports that the device had been found in a garage at a property in Bretby Lane, Bretby, South Derbyshire, at around 10.10am today (October 23).
A force spokesperson said: “Part of Bretby Lane has been closed from the roundabout to Oldicote Lane, and officers are awaiting the Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams’ attendance.
“Drivers will be directed to alternative routes and the public are asked to stay away.”