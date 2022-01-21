Derbyshire Police appeal to find ‘vulnerable’ young man amid concerns for his welfare

Hamzah Naji was last seen around 6.30am on Thursday, January 20 in the Station Road area of Langley Mill.

He is around 5ft 4ins tall and of medium build with black, curly hair. It is believed that he may be travelling towards either Nottingham or London, and may be barefoot.

There are concerns for Hamzah’s welfare as he is vulnerable and has learning difficulties.

Hamzah was last sighted yesterday morning and may have left the county.

Have you seen Hamzah, or do you know where he might be now? If you have any information which could help officers to locate him, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 263-200122:

Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form here