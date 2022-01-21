Derbyshire Police appeal to find ‘vulnerable’ young man amid concerns for his welfare
Police have launched an appeal to locate a ‘vulnerable’ young man who has gone missing from his Derbyshire home.
Hamzah Naji was last seen around 6.30am on Thursday, January 20 in the Station Road area of Langley Mill.
He is around 5ft 4ins tall and of medium build with black, curly hair. It is believed that he may be travelling towards either Nottingham or London, and may be barefoot.
There are concerns for Hamzah’s welfare as he is vulnerable and has learning difficulties.
Have you seen Hamzah, or do you know where he might be now? If you have any information which could help officers to locate him, please contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 263-200122:
Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website– complete the online contact form here
Phone – call us on 101.