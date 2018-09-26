Derbyshire Police appeal for help tracing missing woman

Policed say they are concerned for the safety of Charlotte Jarvis, a 29-year-old woman who was reported missing at around 7.20pm on Friday, September 21.

Charlotte is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim built, with blue eyes and straight, brown, shoulder length hair.

She has a small scar at the side of her left eye, a tattoo of a butterfly on her right ankle and further tattoos on each of her arms.

She may be wearing a green parka style coat.

If you have any information which may help police locate her, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Facebook – send us private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone - or call 101.