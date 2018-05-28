Derbyshire police alerted after 'deliberate' van fire affects nearby property

A van is believed to have been deliberately set on fire in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters from Chesterfield and Clay Cross were called to Station New Road, Old Tupton, shortly before 1.40am.

Upon arrival they found a 'well alight' van on a driveway and the blaze was affecting a nearby property.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: "Jets were used to extinguish the fire and stop it from escalating.

"Derbyshire police were called as this was believed to be a deliberate ignition."

Anyone with information should call police on 101.