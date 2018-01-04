Derbyshire people encouraged to donate blood

The health service is asking Derbyshire residents to make a New Year’s resolution that could save a life this year and register to give blood.

In 2017, 1,868 people across the county registered to give blood for the first time and NHS Blood and Transplant is encouraging others to join them.

Mike Stredder, director of Blood Donation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “It’s New Year and like many of us, you may be thinking about the year ahead and some changes you’d like to make to your life. Perhaps you want to cut down on drinking, eat more healthily or are considering joining a gym?

“This year we are asking people in Derbyshire to focus on giving and to register to give blood. It’s easy to sign up and book your first appointment online or via our mobile phone app.

“By donating blood you will save or improve the lives of up to three people. Do something amazing in 2018. Give blood.”

Across England 900,000 people gave blood in 2017.

NHS Blood and Transplant needs around 200,000 new donors every year to maintain the supply for life-saving blood donations.

Donors are needed from all blood groups and communities but there is a particular need for more people from black and Asian communities to donate to help provide the right mix of blood.

In general, as long as people are fit and healthy, weigh more than 7 st 12 lbs (50kg) and are aged between 17 and 66 (up to 70 if they have given blood before) they should be able to give blood.

Those aged over 70, need to have given blood in the last two years to continue donating.

Visit www.blood.co.uk or download the app by searching ‘NHSGiveBlood’ in the app store. You can also call the Donor Line on 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk