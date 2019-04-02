Derbyshire mum turns trash into cash for baby charity

A Derbyshire mum is blazing a trail for recycling - and raising money for a good cause at the same time.

Alexandra Taylor, aged 27, collects plastics that councils don't collect, such as crisp packets and wet pet food pouches, and donates them to the Terracycle scheme.

Alexandra Taylor, aged 27, collects plastics that councils don't collect

Terracyle then donates 1p per item to Kicks Count - a charity that raises awareness of baby’s movements in pregnancy, to reduce the UK’s stillbirth and neonatal death rate.

Alexandra, who is six months pregnant with her second child said: "The idea started when I had fussy cats who would only eat food out of pouches, and it was annoying to just throw them away.

"My house and my parent's house is now a drop-off point for anyone who has bags of recycling.

"If people save up a few bags then we can collect them.

"My shed is taken up by bags, and I have two or three people drop off bags each week."

Alexandra, who lives in Kirk Hallam, with parents in Jacksdale, added that the charity has helped her through her own pregnancy.

She added: "The reason I support Kicks Count is that whilst I haven't gone through miscarriage myself, I know people who have, and I know the effect this has had on them and the people around them.

"Knowing their advice helped me in my own pregnancy.

"My involvement in this is still primarily to live an environmentally friendly lifestyle.

"My three year old daughter asks before she goes to throw anything away whether it can be composted or recycled, and I hope when she is my age this will be the normal thing for people to do.

"Through being part of this I have managed to cut my own rubbish going to landfill drastically and have encouraged my family and people in the local area to do the same, but my aim now is to get local groups and businesses on board who use these products regularly, and aren't currently aware they can be recycled."

"I am in touch with a larger network of collectors. Even if people are not near enough for me to help, if they get in contact I can most likely put them in contact with someone who can."

To find out more about kicks count, click here

What can be recycled?

Old used stamps (British or foreign)

Any brand of:

● Baby food pouches and caps

● Contact lenses, blister packaging and plastic/foil lens packaging

● Plastic/latex disposable gloves

● Crisp packets

● Popcorn, pretzel and nut packets

● Biscuit packets

● Cereal bar wrappers

● Cracker wrappers

● Cake wrappers

● Bread bags

● Wet pet food pouches or dry pet food flexible bags

● Pet treat pouches/packaging

● Toothpaste tubes and caps

● Old toothbrushes and electric/battery toothbrush heads

● Toothbrush/toothpaste outer packaging and cartons

● Plastic roll on deodorants

● Hair colourant kits

● Plastic pots and flexible tubes (e.g. moisturiser pots, hand cream tubes)

● Caps, pumps and trigger spray heads

● Flexible wipe packaging (either for personal care e.g. face wipes or home care)

● Plastic air freshener packaging

● Old air fresheners and cartridges

Specific brands only:

● Pringles tubes and lids

● Air wick fragrance twin pack plastic sleeves

● Finish dishwasher tablets packaging/bags

● Vanish stain remover packaging/bags

● Old drinkfinity pods

Who are Kicks Count?

Kicks Count was set up in 2009 after the founder, Sophia Wyatt, gave birth to her precious daughter Chloe stillborn. Chloe died just three days before her due date.

In the days following Chloe's death, Sophia realised that many other families could be spared the same tragedy if only they had information that she hadn't - when babies are in distress in the womb, many of them move less before they pass away. By reporting a change in movements immediately, babies in distress could be saved. Had Sophia known that at the time, Chloe may still be here.

While there isn’t one cause of stillbirth, a decrease in fetal movement can be a key warning sign that a baby is in distress and early delivery could save nearly a third of stillborn babies.

When the baby is being deprived of oxygen he or she will slow their movements to conserve oxygen. Cord compression, a failing placenta, or a high intake of smoke may all lead to reduced movements and could be potentially fatal.