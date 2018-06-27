Derbyshire mum's horror after blaze breaks out outside her house

A mother has described the moment she found a 'horrendous' blaze outside her house.

Emergency services were called to Zoanne Flint's home on Brindley Court, Killamarsh.

The scene outside Zoanne Flints house after the fire.

Zoanne told the Derbyshire Times: "I went to bed at around 10.45pm and heard a loud, crackling noise.

"I went downstairs and saw bright orange through the glass panel of my front door.

"When I opened the door there were flames and smoke everywhere.

"A pile of rubbish - which was ready to be taken to the tip - was on fire.

"I ran upstairs to get my nine-month-old daughter and aunty out of the house.

"It was a very scary situation."

After the blaze broke out, Lee Kearns, one of Zoanne's neighbours, rushed to the scene and used a hosepipe to try and extinguish the flames for around 10 minutes until the fire service arrived.

Mick Bailey, another of Zoanne's neighbours, also got into her house to make sure she was aware of the fire.

Mick Bailey, one of the men who came to Zoanne Flint's aid on the night of the fire.

Mick said: "The flames were horrendous.

"They could have spread and people could have lost their lives that night."

Zoanne - who spent the evening in her aunty's house but is now back in her home - added: "I'd like to thank everyone who came to our aid.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Our officers were called to a fire at Brindley Court in Killamarsh at around midnight on Saturday, June 9.

"A pile of rubbish near to a property was alight.

"Our officers have carried out enquiries and do not believe there to be suspicious circumstances at this time.

"If anyone saw anything that they think may have been suspicious, or have any information to suggest the fire might have been started deliberately, please call 101, quoting incident 3 of 09/06/18.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said crews from Staveley used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.