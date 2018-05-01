Derbyshire motorists warned of delays ahead of Lancaster bomber flypast

Derbyshire motorists are being warned of potential delays later this month when a Lancaster bomber flies over the Peak District.

Organised by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the journey will take place on Wednesday May 16 to mark the 100th anniversary of the RAF and the 75th anniversary of the RAF raid on major German dams by 617 Squadron - later known as The Dambusters.

There will be opportunities to see the legendary aircraft as it heads from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, over the Derwent Dam in the Peak Distrct at around 12.05pm and down the Derwent Valley over Chatsworth, before heading to Rolls Royce in Derby and onwards to the Eyebrook Reservoir in Leicestershire.

Derbyshire County Council is putting measures in place to help keep traffic flowing in the Ladybower area which attracted around 10,000 spectators during the last fly-past in 2014.



But roads are likely to be very congested and some routes will be closed altogether.



Road closure

There will be a full road closure on Derwent Lane with three-way temporary traffic signals in place at the A57 junction (manually controlled in peak times). Traffic will not be allowed to Derwent Lane, from the A57, between 12 noon to 3pm (at the earliest).

Parking and traffic restrictions

The traffic lights at the following locations will be manually controlled at peak times - Junction A57 / A6013; Junction Station Road, Bamford / Sickleholme.

A mandatory temporary 20mph speed limit will be in place along the A57 (between Cutthroat Bridge westerly for 2.6 miles).

Derwent Lane will have single file parking along the southbound carriageway only, when the car parks are full. There will be traffic operatives in place to direct traffic in four sections to control the flow of traffic. There will be three no passing points in place for emergency vehicles on Derwent Lane

Hagg Barn car park will be signed for motorcycles only

Fairholmes Car parks will be reserved for disabled traffic

New Road, Bamford will become a one way (westbound only); this will be all day unless otherwise signed

Lydgate Lane, Carr Lane and Thornhill Lane will also will become a one way (west / southerly direction); this will be all day unless otherwise signed. This creates an anti-clockwise gyratory with the A6013 in the middle

No parking areas (cones and signage at various points on the A57 / A6013 / Bamford village) will be identified and enforced by Police and Civil Enforcement Officers.

The emergency planning (event control will be located at Heatherdene car park).

Police will provide four motorcycle officers to patrol the A57 and A6013 and parking enforcement officers will be on the route at various points.

Highways England are also being asked to sign this event on the variable message signs on their roads subject to their procedures. The aim is to get passing traffic to take a different route.

It is hoped all traffic restrictions will be lifted by 4pm, but residents should abide by the signs until they're removed.