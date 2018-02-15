Derbyshire mechanics in pole position at awards

Top ratings from customers have seen two Derbyshire garages presented with accolades at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Mobile-Mechanic in Alfreton was named Best Garage in the East Midlands while KAM Servicing in Long Eaton was crowned Best Regional Group at the WhoCanFixMyCar.com Garage Awards last week.

Best Garage East Midlands. (L-R) Chloe Hyland, Mirek Miodek, Jack Halliday

With 51 nominees in 18 categories – chosen out of more than 10,900 garages and mechanics registered on the website - the two firms’ stellar ratings secured the top spots in their groups.

Mirek Miodek, 40, lives in South Normanton and runs Mobile-Mechanic in Alfreton. Originally from Poland, he moved to the UK eight years ago and worked as a housekeeper at a hotel in Hemel Hempstead, before taking a job at a garage.

He said: “I was working in the workshop but the income was very low and I could not pay my rent.

“There was one man who I started working for and he showed me everything, including teaching me to speak English.

“Three or four years ago I started out on my own and was building my own business, but competition was tough.

“When I made the move to Derbyshire, my business just took off. I am very careful to give good solutions to my customers and am friendly to them and make sure they are very happy.

“I like to make sure they have good work at a good price and their good reviews mean so much to me.

“To have this award because of my customer reviews is fantastic., it makes this even more special to me. I am in shock that my business has won this award against other bigger companies.”

Mobile-Mechanic achieved a 4.9 our of five star rating from customers based on 200 jobs fulfilled through the site, while KAM Servicing completed more than 1,500 jobs gaining 4.6 out of 5 stars from its customers.

Co-founder of WhoCanFixMyCar.com, Ian Griffiths said: “Mobile-Mechanic and KAM Servicing are incredible garages and deserved these awards for the great customer service and work they both provide.

“The Garage Awards demonstrates that there are exceptional garages throughout the UK that deserved to be celebrated.

“Their dedication and hard work is being recognised and we’re proud of all of the winners.”

WhoCanFixMyCar.com is the biggest car service and repair marketplace in the UK.